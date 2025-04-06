Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 4.3 %

IJS stock opened at $87.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.89. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.40 and a 12-month high of $119.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

