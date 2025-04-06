Trek Financial LLC Has $6.43 Million Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Trek Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,299 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SU. Bank of America assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $33.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.399 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

