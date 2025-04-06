Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,000. Community Health Systems makes up 0.8% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,166,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,678 shares in the last quarter. Helix Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,923,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,200,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,490,000 after buying an additional 1,229,039 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1,278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 707,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 656,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.80 to $4.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.10.

Community Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of CYH stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.72. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

