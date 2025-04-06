Forum Private Client Group LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Forum Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of EEM opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.87. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

