Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Has $11.03 Million Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 193.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,714 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up 3.1% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $11,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.19 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

