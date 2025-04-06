41,553 Shares in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Acquired by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETR. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Entergy Stock Down 7.1 %

NYSE ETR opened at $79.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.60.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

