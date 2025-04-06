Hurley Capital LLC Buys Shares of 186 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,675,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,632,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,111,000 after buying an additional 181,073 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 196,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,195,000 after acquiring an additional 122,674 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $26,091,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,092,000 after acquiring an additional 46,350 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MOH stock opened at $347.26 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.32 and a fifty-two week high of $383.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.73. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,608.75. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MOH shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.75.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

