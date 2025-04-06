iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Purchased by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 126.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $47.71 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.29.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

