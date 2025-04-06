Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Invests $696,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 6,401.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,645,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,430,000 after buying an additional 4,573,794 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,518,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,541,000 after acquiring an additional 346,918 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 849.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,423,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,000 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 864,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,850,000 after purchasing an additional 58,469 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 752,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,925,000 after purchasing an additional 624,036 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IBIT opened at $47.71 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.29.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

