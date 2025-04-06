World Investment Advisors Increases Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.55.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,338,485.76. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cfra Research raised shares of Trade Desk to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

