Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,302,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $1,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,080.46.

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,832.76. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total value of $7,069,707.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,801,401.22. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,184 over the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FICO opened at $1,681.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,823.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,988.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 77.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,105.65 and a 52 week high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

