Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after buying an additional 11,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,389 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,470,000 after acquiring an additional 895,277 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after purchasing an additional 488,815 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Management Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $174,214,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $422.67 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $501.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

