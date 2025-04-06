Aristides Capital LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in BioNTech by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 823.5% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $88.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.81 and a 200-day moving average of $112.80. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $76.53 and a 52-week high of $131.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNTX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BioNTech from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BioNTech from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BNTX

BioNTech Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.