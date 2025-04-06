Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $248.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.9854 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

