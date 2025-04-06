Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Purchased by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 164.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,336 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 8.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 28.7% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 68,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $5.63 on Friday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.92 million. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CGAU shares. Cormark lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial raised Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Desjardins lowered Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

