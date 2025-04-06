Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 438,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,210 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $39,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,165,000. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,345.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,308,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,137 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 879.7% during the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 801,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,429,000 after purchasing an additional 720,010 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,644,000 after purchasing an additional 585,657 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 685.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 445,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,655,000 after purchasing an additional 388,506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $84.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.83. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.9319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

