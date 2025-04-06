Yakira Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,499 BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,250,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter worth $832,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 110,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 24,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BME opened at $36.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.84. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1 year low of $36.24 and a 1 year high of $42.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

