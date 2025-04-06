Yakira Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 118.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AE opened at $37.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.67. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $97.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Adams Resources & Energy in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

