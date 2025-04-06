35,000 Shares in AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR) Bought by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition by 0.4% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 255,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in AI Transportation Acquisition by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 420,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 57,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in AI Transportation Acquisition by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 556,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 326,883 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AITR stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. AI Transportation Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73.

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the transportation field, including logistics, new energy vehicles, smart parking, on-board chips and AI algorithms, automotive services, and related areas of intelligent transportation.

