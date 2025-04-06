The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,199 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,251,142,000 after buying an additional 875,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,525,046,000 after acquiring an additional 257,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,032,910,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,552,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,715,668,000 after purchasing an additional 125,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,052,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,521,173,000 after purchasing an additional 468,203 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $353.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $384.89 and a 200-day moving average of $398.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $351.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.