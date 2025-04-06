Yakira Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 55,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $41,421,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,334,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,934,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 443.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,605 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,170,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,264,000 after acquiring an additional 38,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,032,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,745,000 after acquiring an additional 92,114 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $476.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCRN shares. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.61 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.41.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

