2Xideas AG Acquires 14,303 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

2Xideas AG grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza makes up about 1.6% of 2Xideas AG’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $12,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,541. The trade was a 87.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total value of $184,409.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,848.08. The trade was a 4.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,461. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $444.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.06 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $461.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.26.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.41.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

