Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.43, but opened at $12.70. Bally’s shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 748 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BALY. Barclays decreased their price target on Bally’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bally’s from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Bally’s to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Bally’s Stock Down 9.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $547.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $1.34. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 79.10%. The company had revenue of $580.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.83 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Bally’s by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bally’s by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 173,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bally’s by 63.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

