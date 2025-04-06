Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.16 and last traded at $45.19, with a volume of 20190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $578.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.50.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1112 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

