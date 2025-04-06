Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.16 and last traded at $45.19, with a volume of 20190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.90.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $578.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.50.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1112 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
