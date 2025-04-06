agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Up 3.6% – Should You Buy?

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 533,432 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,608,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on AGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of agilon health from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on agilon health from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie started coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on agilon health from $2.50 to $3.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGL
agilon health Price Performance
Institutional Trading of agilon health
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in agilon health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 206,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 174,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the third quarter valued at $28,000.
agilon health Company Profile
agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than agilon health
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Analysts See Double-Digit Upside in CAVA Stock
Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.