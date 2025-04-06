agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Up 3.6% – Should You Buy?

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 533,432 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,608,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of agilon health from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on agilon health from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie started coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on agilon health from $2.50 to $3.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

Get agilon health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGL

agilon health Price Performance

Institutional Trading of agilon health

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in agilon health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 206,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 174,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the third quarter valued at $28,000.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.