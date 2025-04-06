Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 223,914 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223,914 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $29,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 314.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 165,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 125,500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,865,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,237,000 after buying an additional 56,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALLY opened at $32.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.42. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Michael George Rhodes bought 25,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,033.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,033.06. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson purchased 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,845 shares in the company, valued at $8,002,235.25. This trade represents a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

