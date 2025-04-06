KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stake Cut by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $92.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The company has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.06.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.