Aviva PLC Buys 90,789 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,377,923 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,789 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $40,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1,270.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $25.33.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5122 per share. This is a positive change from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

