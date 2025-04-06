Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 719,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $27,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $559.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 12.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MBUU. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Malibu Boats from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley raised shares of Malibu Boats to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

