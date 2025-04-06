2Xideas AG Acquires New Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

2Xideas AG bought a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 322,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,312,000. ExlService comprises approximately 1.9% of 2Xideas AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ExlService by 2.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in ExlService by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,837,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,693,000 after purchasing an additional 59,196 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth about $6,045,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $90,116.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,443.52. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $675,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,554,781.60. This trade represents a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,284 over the last ninety days. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ExlService Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $52.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $481.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExlService

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.