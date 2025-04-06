Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Trading 2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) traded up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.23 and last traded at $59.35. 724,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,462,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.19.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.44.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

