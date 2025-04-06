Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Trading 2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) traded up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.23 and last traded at $59.35. 724,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,462,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.19.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.44.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
