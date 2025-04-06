SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 11,986,191 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 6,032,190 shares.The stock last traded at $39.80 and had previously closed at $40.42.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $41.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,194.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after buying an additional 520,990 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

