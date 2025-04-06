Aristides Capital LLC Acquires 5,710 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,714,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $15,184,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $9,435,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 774,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after acquiring an additional 266,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,061,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,915,000 after purchasing an additional 136,764 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 4.7 %

CUK opened at $14.90 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.