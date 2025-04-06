Yakira Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.51 Million Position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ML. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in MoneyLion by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 21,681 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at $574,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MoneyLion by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in MoneyLion by 52.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.
MoneyLion Price Performance
MoneyLion stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.05 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.31. MoneyLion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $106.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $109.00) on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of MoneyLion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.
About MoneyLion
MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.
