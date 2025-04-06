OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $593,000 Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,523 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,194,000. Gries Financial LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 717,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,096,000 after buying an additional 94,781 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 526,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,401,000 after buying an additional 160,440 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 1,780.5% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 239,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 226,679 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $6,628,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

GNOV opened at $32.45 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $253.11 million, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average is $34.93.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.