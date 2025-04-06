OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,220 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North of South Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 1,236,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,584,000 after acquiring an additional 191,486 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,091,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,395,000 after purchasing an additional 840,842 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,664,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth about $14,394,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 12.5% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 258,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 28,617 shares during the period. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $29.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 32.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.02.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

