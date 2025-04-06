OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $539,000 Investment in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWZ. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PWZ opened at $24.05 on Friday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $25.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0687 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

