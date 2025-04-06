OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) by 185.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,832 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA CPST opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.28. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $25.64.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September

The Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (CPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETFTM September (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before taking fees and expenses into account, match the positive price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (Underlying ETF) up to a cap of 7.50% (the Cap).

