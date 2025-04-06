OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 952 Shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF July (NYSEARCA:CPSJ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF July (NYSEARCA:CPSJ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF July were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF July by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 75,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 15,417 shares in the last quarter.

Get Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF July alerts:

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF July Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:CPSJ opened at $24.07 on Friday. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF July has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $25.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.99.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF July Company Profile

The Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF July (CPSJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure CPSJ was launched on Jul 1, 2024 and is issued by Calamos.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF July (NYSEARCA:CPSJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.