OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $558,000 Stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,511 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 4,634.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 6,270.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 5.9 %

FELV stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $27.56 and a twelve month high of $32.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average is $31.29.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.