Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Position Increased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 118.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.92. The company has a market cap of $215.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

