Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 42,139 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,595,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $218,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory G. Joseph purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $121.00 per share, with a total value of $363,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,717. The trade was a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Trading Down 6.5 %

NYSE:AFG opened at $121.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.54 and its 200 day moving average is $133.62. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.97 and a 12 month high of $150.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFG

American Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.