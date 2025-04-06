Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 138,686 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,315,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,686 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $222,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 425.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 383,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,778,000 after purchasing an additional 310,508 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 299.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,740,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,011,000 after buying an additional 1,305,594 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,655,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRDO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $11,413,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,113,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,743,335.25. This trade represents a 11.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $4,325,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,388,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,734,318.18. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 980,665 shares of company stock worth $65,566,692. Insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.13. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $86.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.00 and a beta of 2.30.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

