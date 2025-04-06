Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,802,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $229,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,869,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,884,000 after purchasing an additional 82,997 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,779,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,659,000 after purchasing an additional 133,448 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 30,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $31.60 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $121.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teri Loxam sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $531,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,664.25. This represents a 46.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $692,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,472,066.41. This represents a 6.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,250 shares of company stock worth $3,170,738 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vaxcyte from $138.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $140.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Vaxcyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Further Reading

