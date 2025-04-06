Geode Capital Management LLC Has $254.24 Million Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,173,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $254,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at $6,380,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the third quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Affirm by 77.5% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 90,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 39,381 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. Susquehanna cut Affirm from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Compass Point raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Affirm from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $730,556.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,067.12. The trade was a 26.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,986,000. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,762 shares of company stock worth $3,241,246. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 3.68. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

