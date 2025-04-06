Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 27,429 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,239,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,429 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $258,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $96,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 911,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,739,000 after purchasing an additional 641,552 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 8,471.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 297,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 293,785 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $12,975,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 4,977.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 155,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 152,503 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Service Co. International Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $77.06 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $67.19 and a 1-year high of $89.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.22. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 32.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $515,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,674.96. The trade was a 12.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $4,228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 982,333 shares in the company, valued at $83,066,078.48. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.