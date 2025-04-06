Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,614,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $291,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Globe Life by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.45.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE:GL opened at $117.30 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $133.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.76. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. Analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 13,448 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $1,513,706.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,786.88. The trade was a 41.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $339,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,964.06. This represents a 36.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,338 shares of company stock worth $7,239,630. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.