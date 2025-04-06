Geode Capital Management LLC Has $276.26 Million Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,192,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,001 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $276,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 49.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $798,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,802,000 after buying an additional 42,871 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,666,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,107.88. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL stock opened at $100.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.67 and a 200-day moving average of $134.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $169.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.57.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

