Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,710,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $302,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,187,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,061,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,591,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,425,000 after acquiring an additional 282,519 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,168,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,577,000 after purchasing an additional 235,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,710,000.

CarMax stock opened at $75.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.83 and a 52-week high of $91.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 12,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,052,519.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,811.72. This represents a 52.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227 shares in the company, valued at $19,199.66. The trade was a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,723 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,218. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

