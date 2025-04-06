National Bank of Canada FI Sells 441,998 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,888 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 441,998 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 971.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 416 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 632.1% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.22.

Insider Activity

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry acquired 13,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.92 per share, with a total value of $984,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,620,637.60. This represents a 3.70 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $226,844.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,051.22. This trade represents a 14.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,355 shares of company stock worth $5,767,213. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Down 3.1 %

BBY stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.34 and a 12 month high of $103.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day moving average is $87.23.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.99%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

